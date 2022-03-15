Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 20,797 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $54.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

