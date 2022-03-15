Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $512.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $510.02 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $864.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,255.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

