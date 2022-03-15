Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

