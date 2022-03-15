Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $333.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.31 on Thursday, hitting $270.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher has a 52-week low of $212.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.22 and a 200 day moving average of $302.71. The company has a market cap of $193.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

