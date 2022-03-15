Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $5.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

NYSE:DAR opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,539,000 after acquiring an additional 227,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,190,000 after acquiring an additional 54,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,875 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

