Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 106,252 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 106,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,289,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCT shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

NYSE:PCT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,318. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

