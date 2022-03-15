Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 1.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $4.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.05. 12,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.76 and its 200-day moving average is $313.55. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

