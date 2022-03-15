Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $22.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 11.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 713,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,681,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,001,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period.

VTIP traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.77. 163,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,103. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

