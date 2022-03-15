Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases 660 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.7% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $137,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000.

Shares of FTCS traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $75.22. 4,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,331. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

