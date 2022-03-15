Defined Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 374.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,163.6% in the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter.

IXN traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,939. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

