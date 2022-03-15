Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,107,155,000 after acquiring an additional 306,909 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.55 on Tuesday, reaching $232.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

