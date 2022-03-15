Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.74.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 102.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

