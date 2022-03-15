Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target to €59.00

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($84.62) to €59.00 ($64.84) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($80.22) to €75.00 ($82.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.57.

DPSGY opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

