DEXTools Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $20.29 million and $259,604.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00104616 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 147,783,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,429,123 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

