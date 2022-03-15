DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Plans Dividend of GBX 13.70

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON DFS opened at GBX 203 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £524.62 million and a PE ratio of 5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60. DFS Furniture has a 12 month low of GBX 171.37 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 318.50 ($4.14). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.18.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.85) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.75) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

