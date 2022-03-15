Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Trading Down 3.4%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating) was down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.28. Approximately 8,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 874% from the average daily volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000.

