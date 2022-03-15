Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after acquiring an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,600,000 after acquiring an additional 113,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,957,000 after purchasing an additional 206,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

NYSE DFS opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

