Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Decreased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.