DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Up 10.5% After Strong Earnings

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $25.74. 51,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,361,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLO. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of DLocal by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,022,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452,581 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,709,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,449,000 after buying an additional 1,489,882 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in DLocal by 769.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,655,000 after buying an additional 3,884,265 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DLocal by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,814 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

