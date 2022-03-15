Docebo Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:DCB)

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Docebo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.68 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.