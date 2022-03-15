DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Citigroup

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.33.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $73.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76.
In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.