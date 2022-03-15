DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Citigroup

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $73.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

