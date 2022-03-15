Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.74 Billion

Brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $27.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 billion to $28.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.86 billion to $29.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.06. 3,323,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

