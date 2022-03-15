DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stake Cut by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $423,300,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 42.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after buying an additional 2,213,829 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

NYSE:DASH opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.72 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.01. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred Lin acquired 183,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 413,474 shares of company stock worth $48,338,691 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

DoorDash Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.