Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) & PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Critical Review

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dorchester Minerals and PDC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A PDC Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00

PDC Energy has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.63%. Given PDC Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and PDC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 9.20 $67.83 million $1.94 11.98 PDC Energy $1.86 billion 3.43 -$724.32 million $5.26 12.56

Dorchester Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDC Energy. Dorchester Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. PDC Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dorchester Minerals pays out 132.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PDC Energy pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PDC Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 75.11% 63.57% 61.31% PDC Energy 28.15% 31.34% 15.48%

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats PDC Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

