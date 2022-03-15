Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

DORM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of DORM opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

