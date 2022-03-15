DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years.
NYSE DBL opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.32.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (Get Rating)
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.
