DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

NYSE DBL opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (Get Rating)

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.