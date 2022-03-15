DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DBL stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. 31,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $20.32.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.