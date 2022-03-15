Douglas Francis Good Good Purchases 20,000 Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI) Stock

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) Director Douglas Francis Good Good bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.88 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 629,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,813,870.08.
Shares of TSE UNI opened at C$2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84. The company has a market cap of C$52.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. Unisync Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.47 and a 12 month high of C$3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.25.
