Douglas Francis Good Good Purchases 20,000 Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI) Stock

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) Director Douglas Francis Good Good bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.88 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 629,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,813,870.08.

Shares of TSE UNI opened at C$2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84. The company has a market cap of C$52.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. Unisync Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.47 and a 12 month high of C$3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.25.

About Unisync (Get Rating)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand; and various products and services under the ShowroomOne brand name.

