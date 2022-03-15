Douglas R. Casella Sells 13,431 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) Director Douglas R. Casella sold 13,431 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $1,154,663.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $87.90. 510,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,729. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,005,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $16,090,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

