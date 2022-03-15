Douglas R. Casella Sells 13,431 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) Director Douglas R. Casella sold 13,431 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $1,154,663.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $87.90. 510,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,729. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.