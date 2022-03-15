DouYu International (DOYU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect DouYu International to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DouYu International stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $14.78.

Several research firms recently commented on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter worth $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

