Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRQ. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Dril-Quip stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. 452,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,985. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.05. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

