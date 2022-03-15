Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. 10,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 48,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, dropped their price target on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

