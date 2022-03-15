Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Ian Bull Acquires 3,000 Shares

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Ian Bull purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.30) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($42,912.87).
Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,128 ($14.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,267.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,328.25. Dunelm Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 963.50 ($12.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,599 ($20.79).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.
Dunelm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
