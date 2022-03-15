Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 1,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,997. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $99.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

