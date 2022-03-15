Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 155,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Dynatrace by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $1,660,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,566,000 after buying an additional 29,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

NYSE:DT opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

