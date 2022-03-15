e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,944 shares of company stock worth $2,108,089 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

