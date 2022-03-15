Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Shares of EGRX opened at $51.16 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $649.58 million, a PE ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

