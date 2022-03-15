Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million.

EGRX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. 898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.09 million, a PE ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

