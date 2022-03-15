Eastern (EML) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Eastern has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eastern by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Eastern by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eastern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eastern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

