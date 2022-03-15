eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

EBAY stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

