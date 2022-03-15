EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

SATS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 80,885 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EchoStar by 100.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at $27,000.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

