Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Barclays

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.23.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.04 and its 200 day moving average is $213.43.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

