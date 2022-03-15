Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EC. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.62. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

