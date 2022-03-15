Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.18

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 2260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

EWTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $500.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

