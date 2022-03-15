Edward Fiorentino Sells 63,553 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $104,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,439,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,108,461. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $736.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter worth $34,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

