Electric Vehicle Zone Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $24.91 million and $176,328.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00045187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.43 or 0.06599711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,274.83 or 1.00022885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00040262 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

