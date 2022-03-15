electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. electroCore has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 315.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of electroCore by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 59,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

