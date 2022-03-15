Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Update

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 184,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 221,945 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

