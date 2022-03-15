Emerald Advisors LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.57 and its 200 day moving average is $115.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

