EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Peter Southby Purchases 12 Shares

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby purchased 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.73) per share, for a total transaction of £145.20 ($188.82).

On Monday, February 14th, Peter Southby purchased 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,280 ($16.64) per share, with a total value of £153.60 ($199.74).

On Thursday, January 13th, Peter Southby purchased 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,262 ($16.41) per share, with a total value of £151.44 ($196.93).

Shares of EMIS stock traded down GBX 9.77 ($0.13) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,222.23 ($15.89). The company had a trading volume of 13,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,260. The firm has a market cap of £773.81 million and a P/E ratio of 27.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,256.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,317.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. EMIS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,080 ($14.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,538 ($20.00).

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

